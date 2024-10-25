ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti explains State govt’s initiatives to KC

Published - October 25, 2024 02:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka met the AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal in New Delhi on Friday (October 25, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka met the AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal in New Delhi on Friday (October 25, 2024) and discussed the political situation and the government’s initiatives.

Mr. Vikramarka explained that the process to conduct Caste Census, that senior leader Rahul Gandhi is advocating in the country, was initiated in Telangana. He also showed the model form through which the Government plans to get the details of people, their social background, occupation and family details. Mr. Bhatti also met with Nagaraju Maddirala, secretary of Union Finance (Banking).

