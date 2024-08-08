Telangana Deputy CM asks power utilities staff to ensure quality power supply

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, who handles the portfolios of Finance and Energy, asked the engineers, employees and other staff of discoms working in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits to do their best for ensuring quality and uninterrupted power supply as it is one of the basic requirements to attract investments to the city.

In a meeting held with the officials of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TGSPDCL) here on Thursday, he said several pharma, biotech and multinational service sector companies were coming forward to invest in Hyderabad, and their requirement was quality and uninterrupted power supply, water and proper maintenance of law and order.

The employees were told to be alert 24×7 during the monsoon, when rain and wind could damage the power supply infrastructure. He said the 1912 helpline number for power-supply related issues needed to be popularised the same way 108 had become popular for emergency health issues/accidents.

He suggested that officials of the power utilities, from chairman and managing director to field staff, interact with people and elected representatives.

He added that promotions and transfers would be taken up in the Energy department soon.

On Sunkishala incident

On the collapse of the retaining wall/structure of the Sunkishala intake well of the Krishna Phase-III drinking water supply project (which reportedly occurred on August 1), Mr. Vikramarka remarked that the incident proved them wrong in thinking that only the Kaleshwaram Project Barrages, constructed during the tenure of the previous BRS government, were of inferior quality.

He said the construction of Sunkishala intake well began on July 11, 2021 and the tunnel side/retaining wall was completed in July last year. Some newspapers and television channels, however, were projecting it as a work done by the incumbent government, he said, adding that the authorities were inquiring into the incidents and would find those responsible soon.