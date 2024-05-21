Telangana Deputy CM advises Opposition leaders not to politicise paddy purchase process

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has advised the Opposition parties not to trouble the farmers for political mileage. Stating that the Government is committed to purchasing paddy, including the last wet and soaked grain, he added that it deposits the amount into the farmers’ bank accounts within three days after the purchase.

Speaking to media persons at the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, he said, “It seems that our commitment to help the farmers is not digestible to the Opposition party leaders. That is why they are terrorizing the farmers by unleashing false propaganda. I suggest they not use politics to trouble the farmers.”

He stated that both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are spreading lies about paddy purchase claiming that the paddy is getting wet and soaked at the purchasing centres, which is not true. “During my padayatra, farmers used to dry the paddy on either side of the road margins and faced a lot of trouble. The previous government led by the BRS did not purchase wet paddy. Thousands of farmers lamented their plight during the padayatra,” he said, adding that the current Congress Government is purchasing even sprouted paddy. “Farmers need not worry about wet paddy. We will purchase it while ensuring the minimum support price. This is people’s Government,” he claimed.

Mr. Vikramarka also informed that they had initiated the process to pay a bonus of ₹500 per quintal for the fine varieties of paddy. He also reminded that former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that sowing paddy is like getting a noose around the neck.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister praised late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. Mr. Vikramarka said that Rajiv Gandhi paved the way for the country’s development with the introduction of telecommunication technology and other innovative policies. He added that the Congress government in the State would follow in the footsteps of Rajiv Gandhi to fulfill the aspirations of people.