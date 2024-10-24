ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana delegation visits STP in Incheon

Published - October 24, 2024 09:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana ministerial delegation, on a tour to Seoul in South Korea visited a sewage treatment facility in Geomdan-dong in Incheon, and learnt about the technology adopted there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Led by Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, the team comprising Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Advisor to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, and Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, M. Dana Kishore, visited the facility and was given a presentation by the team leader of the facility Kim Byung Soo.

Explaining that Membrane Bioreactor technology was used in recycling the water, Mr. Soo said though it required more energy to run, it was opted as it releases more recycled water for reuse. The recycled water is reused in agriculture, street maintenance and gardening.

Seoul did not have any sewage treatment facility up to 1970s, but recognising the need for one, introduced it in 1976. Since then, several technology upgradations were achieved, which increasing regulation standards and diversity, Mr. Soo informed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later in the day, the delegation visited the Cheong Gye Cheon museum and was briefed about the project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US