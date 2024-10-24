GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana delegation visits STP in Incheon

Published - October 24, 2024 09:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana ministerial delegation, on a tour to Seoul in South Korea visited a sewage treatment facility in Geomdan-dong in Incheon, and learnt about the technology adopted there.

Led by Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, the team comprising Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Advisor to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, and Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, M. Dana Kishore, visited the facility and was given a presentation by the team leader of the facility Kim Byung Soo.

Explaining that Membrane Bioreactor technology was used in recycling the water, Mr. Soo said though it required more energy to run, it was opted as it releases more recycled water for reuse. The recycled water is reused in agriculture, street maintenance and gardening.

Seoul did not have any sewage treatment facility up to 1970s, but recognising the need for one, introduced it in 1976. Since then, several technology upgradations were achieved, which increasing regulation standards and diversity, Mr. Soo informed.

Later in the day, the delegation visited the Cheong Gye Cheon museum and was briefed about the project.

