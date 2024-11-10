Telangana delegation to embark on 3-day study tour in Karnataka for fisheries development

In a bid to boost the fisheries sector, a delegation led by Telangana Fishermen Cooperative Federation Ltd. chairman Mettu Sai Kumar is set to embark on a three-day tour of Karnataka to study fish farming and marketing practices. The field trip, scheduled from November 11 to 13, will cover Bengaluru, Mysuru and other regions known for their fisheries expertise.

Following the tour, the government is expected to draft a comprehensive policy aimed at uplifting the fisheries sector and ensuring transparency and efficiency in its management and operations.

The initiative is part of the Revanth Reddy-led government’s commitment to support and modernize Telangana’s fisheries sector, said Mr. Sai Kumar. He added that the Chief Minister has directed the delegation to explore practices that can help Telangana formulate a fisheries policy that stands as a model among states. According to the chairman, the objective is to develop a robust policy framework that will enhance the livelihoods of fishermen and promote sustainable fish farming.

Mr. Sai Kumar emphasised that this policy revision is essential as he alleged that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) regime misappropriated funds under the guise of promoting fish farming over the past decade. He reiterated the incumbent government’s intent to study fisheries models from various states to ensure that Telangana’s policies are both forward-thinking and resilient against mismanagement.

