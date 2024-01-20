Telangana IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu to visit Jeddah to attract investments

January 20, 2024 03:36 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu will make a stopover at Jeddah while returning from Davos to meet the industrialists and attract investments to Telangana.

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and Investment and Promotion Special Secretary Vishnuvardan Reddy will accompany the Minister. The team will attend a few important meetings with a prominent group of companies in Jeddah on Sunday.

The Minister has a scheduled meeting at SEDCO Capitals (an Investment Comp) followed by another meeting with Jeddah Chambers. He will also meet with Waleed Khalid Fatana, group CEO of Savola Group and later attend a meeting with the CEO and Board members of Saudi Brothers Commercial Company.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the afternoon, he will attend a meeting with Petromin’s Corporation followed by an Industry visit with Mazen Batterjee, Chairman of Batterjee holding company. The tour will end with a roadshow ‘Invest in Telangana’ at Hotel Sheraton.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.