Telangana delegation arrives in Seoul to study tourism projects

June 30, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A delegation of the Telangana government, comprising vice-chairman of the State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar; Ministers G. Kamalakar and V. Srinivas Goud; special chief secretary (irrigation) Rajat Kumar; managing director of the Tourism Development Corporation B. Manohar Rao; and officials of the irrigation and tourism departments reached Seoul on Friday to study the tourism sector there.

According to the Ministers’ offices, the focus of their study would be Seoul River Front project and the facilities/tourist attractions developed there with a view to develop the river fronts along the Krishna and Godavari rivers, traversing through hills, forests and other scenic locations.

The State government has already taken up the development Manair River Front near Karimanagar; development of the Kaleshwaram project balancing reservoirs such as Ranganayaka Sagar and Mallanna Sagar; tank bund project in Mahabubnagar; construction of cable bridges, musical fountains, giant wheels, wave-pools and development of water rides and water sports; and rope-ways at Manyamkonda and other places, surrounding the Tank Bund in Hyderabad, Mr. Srinivas Goud said.

Officials of the Indian Embassy in Seoul welcomed the Telangana delegation at the airport. The team is also scheduled to visit Singapore on July 7.

