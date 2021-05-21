Telangana declares SSC results; all students pass based on internal assessment

Hyderabad

21 May 2021 13:06 IST

After cancelling the SSC public examinations in March this year due to the pandemic, the Telangana government released the results declaring all the students, who paid the examination fee, qualified.

Releasing the results here on Friday, Education Minister, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy said that results could be viewed on the websites www.bse.telangana.gov.in and http://results.bsetelangana.org after 3 p.m. on Friday.

She said 5,21,073 students, including 5,16,578 regular and 4,495, who failed earlier but paid the fees for re-appearing in the exam, were declared passed. Among the regular candidates, 2,62,917 were boys and 2,53,661 were girls. Among these 2,10,647 students secured 10/10 Grade Point Average (GPA) in the examinations based on the internal assessment. Total students in as many as 535 schools secured 10/10 GPA.

The Minister reminded that the SSC Public examinations could not be held due to the rising cases of Covid-19 and the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao decided to pass all the students. Last year too the SSC exams were not held due to the lockdown and all the students were declared qualified.

Students can get their marks memos from their respective head masters and any discrepancies in the marksheets should be brought to the notice of the SSC Board by the headmasters concerned.