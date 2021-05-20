Telangana declares Black Fungus as notifiable disease under Epidemic Act

Hyderabad

20 May 2021 13:27 IST

All govt and private health facilities shall follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis and management of Black Fungus by the Health Ministry and ICMR, Telangana govt notification said

The Telangana government has declared Black Fungus (mucormycosis) a disease that is primarily affecting COVID-19 recovered patients as notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, an official notification said on May 20.

All government and private health facilities shall follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis and management of Black Fungus by the Union Health Ministry and Indian Council of Medical Research, it said.

“It is also made mandatory for all government and private health facilities to report all suspected and confirmed cases to Health Department,” the notification said.

Medical Superintendents of all government and private hospitals shall ensure strict compliance and send reports on a daily basis attached in the form of annexure to the Health Department, it added.

A senior official of the Health department on May 18 said the state has about 80 cases of Black Fungus under treatment in both government and private hospitals.

The government has designated the Gandhi General Hospital and State-run ENT Hospital as nodal centres for the treatment of Black Fungus.