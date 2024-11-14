 />
Telangana DCA raids uncover illegal clinic and drug sales

Published - November 14, 2024 03:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted raids unmasking unauthorised medical practitioners and unearthed illegal drug sales in two districts on Tuesday (November 12, 2024), seizing substantial quantities of medicines.

The first raid was at the clinic of Akula Gopinath, a quack operating without proper medical qualifications in Bhoodan Pochampally mandal of Yadadri Bhongir district.

Officials found 31 types of medicines, including antibiotics and pain relievers, stored without a valid drug licence. The seized stock, valued at approximately ₹38,382, included antibiotics such as Cefixime, Cefpodoxime, Ofloxacin, Ciprofloxacin, Doxycycline, Amoxicillin, and Potassium Clavulanate, as per a release.

The DCA officials said that such indiscriminate distribution of antibiotics by unqualified practitioners poses severe health risks, including the potential development of antimicrobial resistance.

In a separate raid, the DCA officials inspected an unauthorised medical shop run by Jalagam Venkateshwarlu in Nuthankal mandal of Suryapet District. The shop was found to be illegally stocking and selling a range of medicines without a drug licence. Officials seized 30 types of medicines valued at around ₹22,000.

