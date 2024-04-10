ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana DCA raids lab for manufacturing medicine under food licence

April 10, 2024 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted a raid on the premises of Maxtra Laboratories situated at Medipally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district on April 8. The investigation revealed that the company was manufacturing medicines under a food licence/FSSAI licence and unlawfully marketing them as food products/nutraceuticals.

During the operation, DCA officials discovered that the company was illegally manufacturing and distributing Ferrous-XT (Ferrous Ascorbate, Folic Acid & Zinc Tablets) under the guise of a ‘food licence’ misrepresenting it as a food product/nutraceutical.

DCA authorities seized a consignment of Ferrous-XT which included 20,300 tablets, 900 grams of printed aluminium foil rolls, and 100 units of secondary packaging cartons from K. Kumar Swamy, the proprietor of Maxtra Laboratories. The total value of the confiscated items amounts to ₹ 5.5 lakh. According to DCA, the seized medicine is classified as a ‘drug’ under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. It received approval as a ‘drug’ from the Drugs Controller General, India for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia. The product should only be manufactured under a ‘drug licence’ and must meet the quality standards prescribed in the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) without exception.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US