GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana DCA raids lab for manufacturing medicine under food licence

April 10, 2024 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted a raid on the premises of Maxtra Laboratories situated at Medipally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district on April 8. The investigation revealed that the company was manufacturing medicines under a food licence/FSSAI licence and unlawfully marketing them as food products/nutraceuticals.

During the operation, DCA officials discovered that the company was illegally manufacturing and distributing Ferrous-XT (Ferrous Ascorbate, Folic Acid & Zinc Tablets) under the guise of a ‘food licence’ misrepresenting it as a food product/nutraceutical.

DCA authorities seized a consignment of Ferrous-XT which included 20,300 tablets, 900 grams of printed aluminium foil rolls, and 100 units of secondary packaging cartons from K. Kumar Swamy, the proprietor of Maxtra Laboratories. The total value of the confiscated items amounts to ₹ 5.5 lakh. According to DCA, the seized medicine is classified as a ‘drug’ under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. It received approval as a ‘drug’ from the Drugs Controller General, India for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia. The product should only be manufactured under a ‘drug licence’ and must meet the quality standards prescribed in the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) without exception.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.