Telangana DCA exposes pharma firm for forging drug manufacturing license

Director of the company was responsible for fabrication of permit for certain products

April 06, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has uncovered forgery of drug manufacturing licence by Ovoid Pharmachem Private Limited. The officials also seized stocks worth ₹23.93 lakh, which included 800 Kgs of activated charcoal 250 mg and simethicone 80 mg pellets.

According to the DCA, company’s director Narasapally Ramudu was responsible for fabrication of a counterfeit drug manufacturing licence in Form-25 for certain drug products which the company did not have authorisation from the Drugs Control Administration.

After confirming through the ODLS (online drug licensing system) Portal, the officials established that Ms. Ovoid Pharmachem generated a fraudulent drug licence for certain drug products.

DCA has taken legal action by lodging a complaint with the Jeedimetla Police Station. A first information report (FIR) was registered on April 5 against Narasapally Ramudu under Sections 420 (Cheating) and 468 (Forgery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

