Telangana DCA busts ‘quack’, seize medicines

February 04, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Officials from the Drugs Control Administration (DCA-Telangana) on Saturday searched the premises of a self-proclaimed ‘private medical practitioner’ at Garepalle, Kataram Mandal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

They found that the man, Kalluri Srinivas Rao, was practising medicine without the necessary qualifications and had unauthorised stocks of various kinds of medicines at his establishment, ‘Aravind First Aid Clinic’, according to a press release from the DCA.

The officials seized a substantial quantity of the medicines, including antibiotic injections, anti-TB drugs, anti-ulcer drugs, analgesics and cough syrups, together valued at ₹1.02 lakh. The seized items comprised 59 types of medicines, said the release.

The officers took samples of the medicines for analysis and have announced plans for further investigation. Punishment for stocking drugs without a licence includes imprisonment for up to five years, the officials said.

