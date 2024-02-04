ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana DCA busts ‘quack’, seize medicines

February 04, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Drugs Control Administration (DCA-Telangana) on Saturday searched the premises of a self-proclaimed ‘private medical practitioner’ at Garepalle, Kataram Mandal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

They found that the man, Kalluri Srinivas Rao, was practising medicine without the necessary qualifications and had unauthorised stocks of various kinds of medicines at his establishment, ‘Aravind First Aid Clinic’, according to a press release from the DCA.

The officials seized a substantial quantity of the medicines, including antibiotic injections, anti-TB drugs, anti-ulcer drugs, analgesics and cough syrups, together valued at ₹1.02 lakh. The seized items comprised 59 types of medicines, said the release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The officers took samples of the medicines for analysis and have announced plans for further investigation. Punishment for stocking drugs without a licence includes imprisonment for up to five years, the officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US