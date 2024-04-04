ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana DCA busts illegal drug manufacturing

April 04, 2024 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana’s Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has searched Ovoid Pharmachem Private Limited at Jeedimetla at Medchal-Malkajgiri district for unauthorised manufacturing of drugs. Officials found 19 drums containing 87 kg of Itraconazole 35% pellets, and 800 kg of Activated Charcoal 250 mg and Simethicone 80 mg Pellets. These drugs were being manufactured without the requisite drug licence, according to a release. The seized stock, valued at approximately ₹23.93 lakh, was confiscated by the DCA, which also collected samples for further analysis.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US