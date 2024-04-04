Telangana DCA busts illegal drug manufacturing

April 04, 2024 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana’s Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has searched Ovoid Pharmachem Private Limited at Jeedimetla at Medchal-Malkajgiri district for unauthorised manufacturing of drugs. Officials found 19 drums containing 87 kg of Itraconazole 35% pellets, and 800 kg of Activated Charcoal 250 mg and Simethicone 80 mg Pellets. These drugs were being manufactured without the requisite drug licence, according to a release. The seized stock, valued at approximately ₹23.93 lakh, was confiscated by the DCA, which also collected samples for further analysis.