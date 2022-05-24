Telangana daily COVID count touches 50 for second time this month

The State recorded 50 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. This is the second time this month that the daily caseload has gone so high. It was on May 13 that 52 infections were logged.

With the new cases, which included 35 from the Greater Hyderabad limits, the cumulative caseload has gone up to 7,92,948. As many as 12480 samples were tested on the day and results of 383 were awaited.

The active caseload stood at 383 as of Tuesday evening.