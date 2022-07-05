Telangana daily COVID cases cross 500 for second time in 4 days

The daily COVID-19 tally in Telangana crossed the 500-mark for the second time this month with 552 persons testing positive for the infection on Tuesday.

The caseload last Saturday (July 2) was 516, and then it dropped to 457 on Sunday and 443 on Monday, before spiking again. The number of tests conducted on Saturday and Tuesday were comparatively higher than the other two days.

While over 26,976 samples had been examined on Saturday, it fell to 22,384 on Sunday and further down to 21,918 on Monday. On Tuesday, as many as 25,913 tests were conducted.

Before this month, the last time the State had recorded more than 500 cases was in mid-February this year.

The new 552 infections on Tuesday included 316 from Hyderabad, 51 from Rangareddy, 36 Medchal-Malkajgiri and 28 from Sangareddy.

The cumulative case total has reached 8,03,374, of which 4,753 were active as of Tuesday evening. No fresh fatalities were reported, keeping the official death toll at 4,111.