Telangana cuisine for BJP conclave

A feast of vegetarian dishes of different regional cuisines is being spread out for the BJP conclave participants at HICC here.

From Vada Pav to dry fruit tea cake to double ka meetha to Telangana sarva pindi, scores of starters, salads and desserts would be served for four days from Friday to the political bigwigs coming from different parts of the country. There would be some live food counters serving ‘bellam (jaggery) jalebi with Rabdi’.

Special Navaratri varieties are also being made available, prepared without onions or garlic. Separate and live Hyderabadi biryani albeit vegetable counter has been arranged. Here Subzi dum, Qubooli and Motiya biryani is available for the guests.

For those with sweet tooth, multiple varieties of sweet items are on the table. Motichur laddu, stuffed kala jamun Pannacotta, Matka Kulfi, red velvet rasmalai...the list goes on. Chada Suresh Reddy of Warangal, overseeing food arrangements, is ensuring not a single food item is repeated at any point during the four days.

BJP leaders from different parts of the country will taste Telangana cuisine on Sunday. Perugu (curd) punugulu, salla pulusu bajji, vadiyams along with sarva pindi, thotakura tomato fry, pachchi pulusu wih mudda pappu, there is a long list of items for the guests to feast on.

Yadamma, a woman from Husnabad of Siddipet district, known for her Telangana dishes, has been drawn for preparing some special items by Telangana BJP chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay. She was asked to join the team of chefs at HICC and prepare special Telangana items.

Meanwhile, special arrangements have also been made for the BJP national executive committee members to go around Telangana’s top tourist attractions. The list included UNESCO heritage site Ramappa temple in Warangal district, Yadadri temple on Hyderabad fringes, two-day tour to Bhadrachalam, Samata Murthy (statue of equality) in Hyderabad.