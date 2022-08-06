Telangana CS was part of meeting agenda: NITI Aayog

August 06, 2022 21:05 IST

Institution refutes CM’s claims of cooperative federalism being ignored

NITI Aayog said that it was set up as an institution with the mandate of cooperative federalism with a premise that strong states make a strong nation. A number of measures have already been put in place to work closely with states.

In response to the statement by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao here on Saturday, the NITI Aayog, in a release, clarified that in the last year alone more than 30 meetings have been held with the chief ministers of States by the Vice Chairman and or members of NITI Aayog.

“These meetings have resolved a number of issues pertaining to the States with various Central Ministries and paved way for greater collaboration between NITI Aayog and States. A delegation led by Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, met the Telangana Chief Minister in Hyderabad on January 21, 2021 to discuss development issues pertaining to the State. More recently, despite requests made by NITI Aayog for a meeting, the Chief Minister did not respond,” said the press release.

States consulted

“Government of India, through all the Ministries as well as office of Prime Minister, has been interacting with States/ UTs on all issues of national importance. Specifically, in preparation for the August 7, Governing Council meeting. Detailed consultations between Centre and States, including Telangana, were held resulting in the first National Chief Secretaries Conference held in Dharamshala in June 2022. The Conference was a culmination of a six- month long deliberations wherein all States/ UTs, including Chief Secretary of Telangana, participated. The allegation of Chief Minister of Telangana that States were not co-opted in preparation of agenda is incorrect,” clarified the NITI Aayog.

“With reference to the Water sector, over the last four years, Government of India allocated ₹3,982 core under the Jal Jeevan Mission for the State of Telangana. However, the State chose to draw only ₹200 crore. In addition, ₹1,195 crore was released to Telangana under PMKSY-AIBP-CADWM during 2014-2015 to 2021-2022. Government of India has been consistently supporting States in financial matters, including for flagship schemes/ programmes of national importance. Overall allocation under Centrally Sponsored Schemes have increased from ₹2,03,740 crore in 2015-16 to ₹4,42,781 crore in 2022-23, more than double during this period, in addition to the substantial hike in awards under the 14th Finance Commission from 32 % to 42 %. Enough flexibility has also been built in for utilization of funds allocated under CSS,” explained the NITI Aayog.

Terming the decision of Mr. Chandrashekar Rao not to attend Governing Council meeting as ‘unfortunate,’ the NITI Aayog said that the Governing Council is a forum where the highest political leadership in the country at Centre and State levels deliberate on key development-related issues and agree on appropriate outcome oriented solutions for national development.