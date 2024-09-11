GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana CS pushes for liberal guidelines for relief and rehabilitation of families affected due to natural calamities  

Ms. Santhi Kumari made presentation on the extensive damages to the visiting central team  

Published - September 11, 2024 03:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari in a meeting with the Central team led by Col. K.P. Singh, about the extensive damage caused in most parts of the State due to the unprecedented rainfall that lashed the State from August 31 to September 3.

Telangana Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari in a meeting with the Central team led by Col. K.P. Singh, about the extensive damage caused in most parts of the State due to the unprecedented rainfall that lashed the State from August 31 to September 3. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has requested the Central Government to ensure that guidelines pertaining to relief and rehabilitation of families affected by calamities like floods are made liberal enabling the State Government to extend relief to the needy.

The Chief Secretary briefed the Central team led by Col. K.P. Singh about the extensive damage caused in most parts of the State due to the unprecedented rainfall that lashed the State from August 31 to September 3. The six member central team on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) held discussions with the Chief Secretary and senior officials to understand the extent of damage before leaving for the flood affected areas.

Ms. Santhi Kumar said though weather alert was received at a very short notice, the State administration was on high alert and swift action was initiated as a result of which loss of life was minimised. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy continuously reviewed the situation and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with two of his Cabinet colleagues was in the field monitoring relief and rescue operations. The State Government had simultaneously released money to the districts administration for taking up relief measures.

The Chief Secretary informed the Central team about the Chief Minister’s decision to form specialised teams on par with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for taking up rescue operations in emergency situations. The NDRF was requested extend its support to the initiative in training and providing other logistical support to these teams.

She lamented that air rescue operations during heavy rains has become a major challenge for the administration and sought the Centre’s cooperation in addressing the issue. Massive tree felling in 332 hectares in Eturunagaram figured in the discussions and the Central team advised the Government to conduct a detailed study to find out the root cause for the ecological disaster which was unprecedented.

Special chief secretary of State Disaster Management, Arvind Kumar gave a brief overview of the damage caused and the measures initiated by the Government to provide immediate relief to the affected people. The initial estimates of damages due to the heavy rains and floods was pegged at ₹5,438 crore and the actual enumeration was underway.

The Central team member visited the photo exhibition organised by the Government showcasing the extensive damage caused due to rains.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.