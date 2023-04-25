Telangana CS directs Collectors to submit report on crop losses due to rains by May 1

April 25, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - Hyderabad

Chief Secretary A. Shanti Kumari has directed Collectors to submit details of crop damages because of the recent untimely rains in some parts of the State by May 1. The Collectors should accordingly nominate special officers to assess the damage so that a detailed report could be submitted on the issue. The Chief Secretary held a video conference with Collectors on Monday in this regard.

Referring to crop losses that occurred earlier, Ms. Shanti Kumari said disbursal of the compensation for losses commenced on Monday. She ordered the Collectors to take appropriate measures to prevent paddy stocked in the collection centres from getting wet in view of the forecast that rain/thunderstorm was likely to occur for a few more days. Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao and other senior officials participated in the videoconference.