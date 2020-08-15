Telangana crosses 90K COVID-19 cases

HYDERABAD

15 August 2020 23:48 IST

1,863 new cases on Friday; toll reaches 684 as 10 more patients die

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana are inching towards 1 lakh cases. With 1,863 new cases on Friday, the total crossed 90,000. It stood at 90,259 on August 14.

The total cases were 80,751 till August 9.

In five days - August 10-14, 9,508 cases were recorded.

A total of 1,07,595 tests were performed during this duration. In the past five days, the number of tests per day ranged between 18,000 to 23,500, and the number of new cases per day ranged around 1,900.

Tests

On Friday, 21,239 tests were performed and 1,863 cases were detected.

It includes 394 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 175 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 131 from Rangareddy, 104 from Karimnagar, and 101 from Warangal Urban.

Test results of 664 more are awaited. The toll reached 684 as 10 more COVID-19 patients died.

Of the total 90,259 cases till August 14, 23,379 are active cases, 66,196 have recovered and 684 have died.

A total of 7,32,435 tests were performed. While low number of cases continue to be detected in the GHMC, they are increasing in other districts.

Cases in age group

Of the total, 65.9 % of cases are among people from 21-50 years of age group, 24.4 % among people above 50 years, and 3.4% of the total patients are children below 10 years. When the patients are categorised according to gender, 65.1% are male and the remaining 34.9% are female.

Regarding bed availability, 3,302 oxygen beds, 533 ICU beds were available in the 42 State government hospitals on August 14.

And 1,340 oxygen beds, and 713 ICU beds were available in private hospitals.