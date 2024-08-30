Telangana Cricket Association wants HCA apex council dissolved

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) apex council, headed by president A. Jagan Mohan Rao, should be dissolved immediately, and a panel headed by former Supreme Court judge L. Nageswara Rao and comprising members from the BCCI, members of Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) and other individuals of integrity should run the show, said general secretary of the TCA Dharam Guruva Reddy.

TCA president Y. Laxmi Narayana appealed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to initiate action against the HCA and weed out corruption in the association in the interest of the cricketers across the State.

Mr. Dharam Guruva Reddy told media persons that the dissolution of the council was necessary as the HCA repeatedly ignored the recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed judges to correct the functioning of the association. “It is disgusting that after Justice Nageswara Rao barred 57 voting members of the HCA on grounds of conflict of interest, the very same clubs were re-inducted by the current HCA President Jagan Mohan Rao,” he said.

“What is more appalling is that even the forensic audit reports of the HCA from the past few years have exposed about 300 fraudulent transactions costing about ₹9.61. crore under different heads with fake addresses and improper documents,” Mr. Dharam Guruva Reddy alleged, showing copies of the reports.

“There are several ACB [Anti-Corruption Bureau] cases pending against more than 40 members of the HCA. The fact that the incumbent apex council had not bothered to follow up on the FIRs filed against the previous office-bearers shows all are equal when it comes to indulging in irregularities,” the TCA official said.

“There can be no worse thing for cricket in the State than the affiliated HCA clubs being given on sub-leases to private individuals, including cricket academies; this was done with the only objective of making money,” Mr. Dharam Guruva Reddy said.

Though the HCA, on paper, spent about ₹20 lakh towards improving cricket infrastructure, nothing has been done on the ground-level. “The HCA should explain where all the money went,” he said.

“Even more disgusting is the fact that the HCA claimed that accounts of three years, which had been questioned by Justice L Nageswara Rao, were deemed as passed by the same judge, which is absolutely false,” he said, and demanded that the BCCI intervene and disaffiliate the HCA till corrective measures are taken.

