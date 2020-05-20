Telangana COVID toll rises to 40

HYDERABAD

20 May 2020 21:19 IST

Two more people died due to COVID-19 in Telangana on Wednesday. This takes the number of COVID related deaths in the State to 40. Four people had succumbed to the infectiious disease on Tuesday.

Of the two people who died, one is a 61-year-old man from Motinagar and another an 81-year-old man from Chandrayangutta.

Besides, 27 more samples tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. Of them, 15 are from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, and 12 are migrants from Jagtial and Jangaon districts. Two people were discharged.

Till date, a total of 1661 cases were reported in the State. While 608 are active cases, 1013 were discharged, and 40 died. On the whole, 89 migrants tested positive for the virus.

With the easing of lockdown restrictions from Tuesday, more number of people are coming out of their homes, travelling to work and other places, officials from the Health department are expecting a spike in coronavirus cases in the coming weeks. They have asked people to take precautions such as maintaining physical distancing at markets, workplace, wearing masks wash hands regularly.

Any person in need of information on COVID-19 can call 104. In case of mental health counselling services, dial 108.