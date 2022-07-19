Telangana COVID cases breach 600-mark for third time this month

A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a special booster vaccination drive at a government health center in Secunderabad. File. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

July 19, 2022 20:43 IST

658 new cases recorded on July 19

The State’s daily COVID-19 caseload crossed the 600-mark for the third time this month with 658 new infections being reported on Tuesday. This is a significant jump from Monday’s 540 positive cases.

A total of 30,552 samples were examined and reports on 716 tests were awaited. Hyderabad logged 316 cases while Rangareddy recorded 52 cases and Medchal-Malkagjiri 41 cases. Nagarkurnool, Nirmal and Jayashankar-Bhupalapally districts did not recorded even a single case.

There have been no fresh fatalities due to the virus and the toll remains 4,111.

Among those undergoing treatment, 30 were on oxygen support while 15 are in ICU in various hospitals across the State.