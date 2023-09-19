Telangana Council Chairman hits out at PM Modi for making objectionable remarks against Telangana

September 19, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chairman of the Legislative Council Gutha Sukender Reddy on September 19 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spit venom on the State from the floor of Parliament once again when he stated on September 18 that there was a blood bath during the movement for Statehood to Telangana and said it is the responsibility of the Prime Minister to prove it.

Speaking to newspersons at Nalgonda along with Miryalaguda MLA N. Bhaskar Rao, he remarked that perhaps the Prime Minister was unable to forget the blood bath that took place during the Gujarat riots and it could be the reason why he was speaking of such an event. He said the movement for Statehood in Telangana was the most peaceful one.

He pointed out that it was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership including the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had promised one vote in two States and formed Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand but deceived the people of Telangana by denying Statehood to the region, perhaps due to the pressure from the mighty political power of Seemandhra Regions of the combined Andhra Pradesh.

It was because of the movement led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao the Congress-led Government at the Centre had to give in to the demand in the inevitable circumstances. The betrayal of the Telangana people by the BJP did not stop at belying on the one-vote two-States promise but continued even after the formation of Telangana.

Mr. Sukender Reddy pointed out that it was immediately after the formation of the Telangana State the Centre had unilaterally transferred a huge chunk of the State’s geography (seven mandals) to A.P. without even consulting the Government that was in place in the State. Later, it continued its betrayal by denying national status to any of the irrigation projects in the State, establishing an integrated steel factory at Bayyaram, a railway coach unit at Kazipet, a tribal university and many more and no BJP leader from the State had courage to speak on them.

Turning to the Congress, he said the six guarantees announced by the Congress were nothing but the party’s plan to deceive the people of Telangana as the party was not implementing such guarantees/schemes in any of the States where it was in power. He asserted that it was only the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) that could fulfil all aspirations of the Telangana people and the people were not ready to believe in the false promises of Congress and BJP.