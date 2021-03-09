Telangana coronavirus tally up by 143 cases

Telangana added 143 cases to its COVID-19 tally on Monday, taking it to 3,00,153. While 32,189 samples were tested, results of 624 were awaited. Two more COVID-19 patients have died, putting the fatality figure at 1.644.
The new 143 cases include 31 from Greater Hyderabad, 12 from Rangareddy and 10 from Medchal-Malkajgiri. No case was recorded in nine districts including Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mulugu, and Jogulamba-Gadwal.
The total number of tests conducted to detect coronavirus has crossed 90 lakh in the State; it stood at 90,16,741 by Monday evening. Of the total cases, 1,769 were active and 2,96,740 have recovered.
DPH discharge today
Meanwhile, Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao, who was hospitalised on Monday following cardiac problem, would be discharged on Wednesday.
The senior official said he underwent a routine health check-up where some minor cardiac problem was noted and taken care of by experts. However, sources said he underwent a medical procedure and was admitted in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He was shifted from the ICU to a room in the hospital on Tuesday.
“I am fit and eager to resume my regular duties after getting discharged from the hospital, which will be soon as per the instructions of the attending doctors,” Dr Srinivasa Rao stated.
