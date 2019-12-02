Telangana

Telangana cop, who immolated himself, dies in hospital

more-in

K. Narsimha was dejected after he was transferred as part of a discplinary action against him

A policeman of Rachakonda commissionerate, K. Narsimha, who immolated himself on November 22 reportedly dejected over his transfer, succumbed to his burns on Monday.

Fifty-five-year-old K. Narsimha was working as Assistant Sub-Inspector in Balapur police station. During a relative’s marriage, the ASI allegedly abused a police constable. A video footage of the incident got circulated and reached the higher-ups.

As part of disciplinary action, he was transferred to Manchal police station located farther from the city. Around 3.30 p.m. on November 22, the ASI climbed up a water tank close to the police station and set himself afire by pouring petrol.

He sustained 40% burns and was rushed to a hospital where he died on Monday while undergoing treatment.

There is always someone to listen at +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
suicide
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 9:36:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/telangana-cop-who-immolated-himself-dies-in-hospital/article30135009.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY