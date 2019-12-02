Telangana cop, who immolated himself, dies in hospital

A policeman of Rachakonda commissionerate, K. Narsimha, who immolated himself on November 22 reportedly dejected over his transfer, succumbed to his burns on Monday.

Fifty-five-year-old K. Narsimha was working as Assistant Sub-Inspector in Balapur police station. During a relative’s marriage, the ASI allegedly abused a police constable. A video footage of the incident got circulated and reached the higher-ups.

As part of disciplinary action, he was transferred to Manchal police station located farther from the city. Around 3.30 p.m. on November 22, the ASI climbed up a water tank close to the police station and set himself afire by pouring petrol.

He sustained 40% burns and was rushed to a hospital where he died on Monday while undergoing treatment.

