Telangana consumer forum reduces compensation in negligence case

The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (TGSCDRC) recently reduced the compensation awarded to the complainants in a case concerning negligence on the part of a firm called Automotive Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd.

The commission was dealing with an appeal filed by the firm against an order issued by the District Consumer Commission-I in Hyderabad over complaints lodged by K. Thirupathi Reddy and A. Padmaiah.

The incident occurred in November 2015, when the bus owned by Mr. Reddy was being serviced at an authorised service centre of the company. While the company’s technicians were using anti-rust spray to check for air leakages, a fire broke out and injured Mr. Padmaiah, who had been hired by Mr. Reddy as a driver. Mr. Padmaiah was rushed to a private hospital and was treated for 10 days. He was then moved to another hospital.

In 2019, the complainants moved the District Consumer Commission-I, which found the company liable for compensation for negligence. Citing a lack of adequate safety measures during the vehicle’s service, the commission awarded Mr. Padmaiah ₹1,07,000 for medical expenses; ₹5 lakh for loss of earnings, mental agony and permanent disfigurement; and ₹2.5 lakh for a loss of income.

The company chose to appeal. It argued that there was no negligence on their part and that the driver should not have entered the bus when work was being carried out.

The TGSCDRC, while upholding the district commission’s finding of negligence, reduced the compensation. It directed the company to pay ₹1,06,400 for medical expenses, ₹1 lakh for mental agony, and ₹1.8 lakh for loss of income.