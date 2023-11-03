HamberMenu
Telangana constable stabs inspector after accusing him of harassing wife

November 03, 2023 05:45 am | Updated 07:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An Inspector working with the Central Crime Station (CCS) in Mahabubnagar was attacked by a constable, who accused him of harassing his wife. The constable, attached to the One Town police of Mahabubnagar, has been taken into custody by the Mahabubnagar Rural Police.

The police said CCS Inspector Efthekar Ahmed (45) sustained injuries on his neck and groin. “The constable, identified as Jagadish (38), had accused the Inspector of harassing his wife. Following domestic disputes between the couple allegedly because of the officer, Mr. Jagadish asked Mr. Efthekar to meet them at a place about a kilometre away from the latter’s house on Wednesday night,” the police said.

Jagadish then pulled out a knife and attacked the Inspector on his neck and groin before fleeing. “The Inspector was rushed to a hospital by the locals and his condition is said to be serious,” the police added. Mr. Jagadish was booked on the charge of attempt-to-murder and was taken into custody.

