Telangana Congress writes to Election Commission to verify ‘bogus votes’ in Munugode

The Hindu BureauRavikanth Reddy R 6731 HYDERABAD
October 06, 2022 21:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Congress has raised doubts over bogus votes getting into the voters’ list of the Munugode constituency, which will see a by-poll on November 3, and it urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to weed out bogus voters immediately.

In a letter written to Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India, TPCC senior vice president, G. Niranjan said that the ECI should scrutinise the applications for inclusion (Form 6 & Form 7) submitted after the publication of the final voters list on January 5, 2022. He said that the BJP and TRS hatched a plan to include bogus votes in the voters list now in view of the bypoll.

He said Mr. Shankar Naik, president, Nalgonda District Congress Committee has raised this issue in a meeting convened by the Nalgonda District Election Authority and District Collector in connection with the Munugode byelection. “It is learnt that the concerned authorities informed that about 25,000 applications were received for inclusion and they are under the process.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The inclusions in the voter’s list will be allowed up to the withdrawal date as per the guidelines of the ECI, he said, and requested the ECI to keep the political parties informed about the details of booth-wise applications received for inclusion, accepted and rejected to enable the political parties to have a check on the bogus votes.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He also requested a special team for the scrutiny of the applications and the process adopted by the ERO and BLO and the genuineness of the applicants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app