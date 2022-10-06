Telangana Congress writes to Election Commission to verify ‘bogus votes’ in Munugode

Telangana Congress has raised doubts over bogus votes getting into the voters’ list of the Munugode constituency, which will see a by-poll on November 3, and it urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to weed out bogus voters immediately.

In a letter written to Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India, TPCC senior vice president, G. Niranjan said that the ECI should scrutinise the applications for inclusion (Form 6 & Form 7) submitted after the publication of the final voters list on January 5, 2022. He said that the BJP and TRS hatched a plan to include bogus votes in the voters list now in view of the bypoll.

He said Mr. Shankar Naik, president, Nalgonda District Congress Committee has raised this issue in a meeting convened by the Nalgonda District Election Authority and District Collector in connection with the Munugode byelection. “It is learnt that the concerned authorities informed that about 25,000 applications were received for inclusion and they are under the process.”

The inclusions in the voter’s list will be allowed up to the withdrawal date as per the guidelines of the ECI, he said, and requested the ECI to keep the political parties informed about the details of booth-wise applications received for inclusion, accepted and rejected to enable the political parties to have a check on the bogus votes.

He also requested a special team for the scrutiny of the applications and the process adopted by the ERO and BLO and the genuineness of the applicants.