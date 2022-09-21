Telangana Congress wants Rahul to take party reins

Resolutions passed at PCC delegates’ meeting

Poll Returning Officer for TPCC elections Rajmohan Unnithan, TPCC president Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy at a press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: By arrangement

With the voices getting shriller to bring back Rahul Gandhi as the president of the All India Congress Committee, the Telangana Congress passed a unanimous resolution requesting Mr. Gandhi to take party reins.

Another unanimous resolution was also passed authorising AICC president Sonia Gandhi to nominate Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president office-bearers and AICC members of Telangana.

Poll Returning Officer for TPCC elections Rajmohan Unnithan said at a press conference that the resolution requesting Mr. Gandhi to come back as party president was moved by CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, and it was supported by Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, MLA. D Sreedhar Babu and former PCC chiefs Ponnala Lakshmaiah and V Hanmanth Rao.

Another resolution requesting Ms. Sonia Gandhi to appoint other office-bearers was moved by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and it was supported by Ramulu Naik, Shabbir Ali, J. Geetha Reddy, Madhu Yaskhi, Damodar Raj Narsimha, V. Hanmantha Rao, Anjan Yadav and Mahesh Goud.

Mr. Unnithan said that the resolutions would be sent to chairman of the Congress Central Election Authority Madhusudhan Mistry. He also said that the membership drive was held successfully across the country for the first time in the digital mode and Telangana enrolled second highest number of members in the country. Raj Baghel, Assistant Poll Returning Officer was also present.

Earlier, at the PCC delegates’ meeting held at a function hall, the Congress leaders spoke in favour of bringing Rahul Gandhi as AICC president since the country’s future was at stake due to the policies of the BJP government. It was attended by all senior leaders.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said the BJP was hell-bent on dividing the country for its political future and Mr. Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was to unite people in the country and ensure that everyone enjoyed equal rights as guaranteed by the Constitution.