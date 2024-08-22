Telangana Congress to hold rally in Hyderabad demanding inquiry into assets of Adani Group and SEBI chairperson

Telangana Congress Ministers and MLAs would hold a rally from Gun Park in Hyderabad to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Thursday (August 22, 2024) morning as per the call of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). The Congress is demanding that ED inquire into assets of the Adani group and the SEBI chairperson. The rally will be followed by a dharna in front of the ED office.

Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has pointed fingers at the protest stating that though Mr. Reddy signed MoU with Adani Group in Davos in January, 2024, Congress protesting against Adani is comical.