Telangana Congress terms Azad’s resignation as a betrayal

Levelling of charges against Rahul Gandhi raises suspicion, say TPCC leaders

Levelling of charges against Rahul Gandhi raises suspicion, say TPCC leaders

Expressing shock and anger over the allegations made by senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in his resignation letter, the Telangana Congress leaders hit back saying that after enjoying the power he left the party when it needed such senior leaders the most.

Moreover, they took objection to the content of the resignation letter and the charges levelled against Rahul Gandhi, and said there was a motive behind the vicious personal attack and the language used showcases the character of Mr. Azad.

In a joint statement here, senior leaders Damodar Rajnarsimha, Shabbir Ali, Geetha Reddy, Mahesh Kumar Goud, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mallu Ravi, A. Sampath Kumar, Maheshwar Reddy and E. Anil said that Mr. Azad was given great respect by the Congress leaders and the Gandhi family but he has betrayed the entire Congress family.

They said when Congress was fighting hard against the dictatorial and polarisation politics of the BJP, a senior leader like Ghulam Nabi Azad levelling such allegations against the party leaders obviously raises suspicion. The timing and content of the letter also lends credence to the conspiracy theory that he was being used by the BJP to subvert the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi from September 7 and also series of protests planned by Congress against price rise.

In a separate statement, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said the resignation was painful and at a time when Mr. Azad was expected to lend support to Ms. Sonia Gandhi but he has attacked her with words that are tantamount to betrayal.

TPCC senior vice president G. Niranjan in a statement said Mr Azad stood by Mrs. Indira Gandhi after the party debacle after the emergency and also played a key role in strengthening the Indira Congress after its formation in 1978. The party cadre is unable to digest his decision. “Mr. Azad should have used his intimacy with the Gandhi family to strengthen the party than resigning.”