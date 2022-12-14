Telangana Congress strategist office ‘raided’ by police

December 14, 2022 05:22 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The office of Sunil Kanugolu, strategist of the Telangana Congress, was “raided” by the Telangana police on Tuesday night claiming that derogatory posts against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao were being posted on social media from that premises.

Four to five policemen in plainclothes entered into the office and asked the people working in the office switch off their mobiles. However, no reasons were given to them or the necessary documents produced. The team apparently tried to seize some laptops and mobile phones asking them to leave the premises. Learning about the developments, senior Congress leaders, including Shabbir Ali, Mallu Ravi, C. Rohin Reddy, E. Anil and Anil Yadav, rushed to the place.

The Congress leaders demanded the police to show the FIR copies or the notices that had to be served before seizing any material as they entered into an argument with them. Police, however, said they were there to enquire on the complaints lodged against postings on the Chief Minister. A senior officer told them that five FIRs hadbeen filed but refused to show them when the leaders demanded.

Mr. Shabbir Ali said it was the Congress party’s social media office and not a den of illegal activities for the police to behave in that manner. “You give us the FIR copies as we want to know who filed the complaints and where. You can then investigate,” said Mr. Mallu Ravi. Mr. Anil Yadav said the TRS too should close down its social media wing if they want Congress strategist office to close down. “We will not be cowed down by intimidation using the police,” he warned. Mr. Kanugolu was not in the office at that time but a few office staff were working when the police came in.

Later in the night, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy called for protests at the Police Commissionerate office on Wednesday against the police raids. “It is our war room and we make our political strategies there. What right police has to enter the office,” he said and also called for protests at all mandal headquarters.