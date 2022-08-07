Telangana Congress social justice team discusses strategy to ensure Munugode win

August 07, 2022 20:44 IST

‘A historic need for Telangana that would expose the tacit understanding of BJP and TRS’

Telangana Congress ‘Social Justice Team’ met at the residence of senior vice president Mallu Ravi on Sunday and discussed the strategy to be adopted by the party to strengthen it and ensure the candidate’s win in Munugode.

The team members including Addanki Dayakar, Bandi Sudhakar Goud, and Bellaiah Naik, among others, felt that the Congress party’s win in the bypoll of Munugode was a historic need for Telangana that would expose the tacit understanding of the BJP and TRS, who forced a bypoll.

Mr. Ravi said that only Congress can assure social justice in the country and has always worked to uplift the downtrodden communities in social and political spheres. They said the hands of Mr. Revanth Reddy should be strengthened at this crucial juncture as some elements with vested interests were trying to damage the Congress to favour the BJP and the TRS that have give a go-by to the Constitution and its values.

Mr. Ravi said that the team decided to take responsibility for each mandal to coordinate the party activities. District Congress president Shankar Naik will be part of the group. The coordinators include Bellaiah Naik (Chandur), Addanki Dayakar (Nampally), Bandi Sudhakar Goud (Munugode), Kuruva Vijaya Kumar (Choutuppal), Kuturi Venkatesh (Sansthan Narayanpur), Charan Kaushik (Gattuppal) and Durgam Bhaskar (Marriguda).