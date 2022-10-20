Telangana Congress reviews Rahul’s yatra and expects it to be the biggest in South

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra is all set to enter Telangana in three days, Congress leaders are busy inspecting the routes and preparing the schedule for the huge response from people to meet him.

Hundreds of requests from various organisations are coming to join the yatra and meet Mr. Gandhi during his walkathon in Telangana and these include walking along with him and interacting with him on State and national issues.

Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is also AICC coordinator for the Telugu States for the yatra, said that arrangements were being made for interaction with intellectuals, unemployed youth, farmers, representatives of women SHGs and students, among others. Mr. Gandhi will also have interactive meetings with representatives of various communities in the State as the requests are pouring in.

Mr. Gandhi will be in Telangana till November 7 after entering it on October 23 at Makthal crossing the Krishna river from Raichur in Karnataka. Mr. Reddy said Mr Gandhi would highlight the problems of farmers who were being cheated by the TRS government since 2014.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, (AP & TS), was addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday. AICC secretary Nadeem Javed, TPCC Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud, and Anil Kumar Yadav were also present.

Review held

Meanwhile, AICC incharge for Telangana Manickam Tagore reviewed the arrangements along with AICC secretary Nadeem Javed and AICC implementation committee chairman Aleti Maheshwar Reddy. Mr. Tagore said the response was spontaneous and people joined the yatra with enthusiasm in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Mr. Tagore said this was a historic occasion and no political leader in India had embarked upon such a massive yatra to connect people and keep them together. So it was the responsibility of society to ensure that Mr. Gandhi’s unity message was taken to people.

Mr. Maheshwar Reddy said Mr. Gandhi would start walking from 6 a.m. every day and people walking along with him would be ready by 5 a.m. Every 2 km there would be a receiving point and at least one lakh people were expected to be part of it everyday including those meeting him en route.