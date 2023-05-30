Telangana Congress reaching out to NRI Telanganites celebrating state formation day in the US

May 30, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress that is leaving no stone unturned to revitalise the party in the state is now, for the first time in 9 years of Telangana formation, reaching out to the non-resident Indians of Telangana origin seeking their support for the party in the next elections.

The 10th year of Telangana formation is now being celebrated in the USA by the Overseas Indian Congress on June 4 in New York and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is being involved in it when he arrives to address a gathering of Indians on how democracy in India is in peril. He will also explain how Congress fulfilled the 60-year-old demand to respect a democratic demand even at the cost of losing its identity in the residual Andhra Pradesh.

Prior to that, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy will address the influencers among NRIs of Telangana origin on June 1 in an effort to impress upon them the need for change in Telangana and support the Congress in the next elections. This is the first reach-out programme of the Congress to attract the NRIs, who have traditionally been supporters of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), particularly during the agitation.

Congress recognises the role of NRI Telugus in the agitation and how they drummed up support across the world using the digital media and countering the ‘propaganda’ of those opposing separate Telangana,” says TPCC vice president, Chamala Kiran Reddy, who is overseeing the arrangements in the USA. “When a section of media was portraying Telangana agitation negatively it were the NRIs who countered using the fledgling social media,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi will speak at the Javits Centre in New York itself is an indication of the seriousness with which the Congress is approaching the NRIs. Bringing him to New York for the Telangana formation celebrations will send a strong signal to the NRIs that their role is being appreciated.

As a preparatory meeting for Mr. Gandhi’s visit, Mr. Revanth Reddy will interact with the Telangana chapter leaders of the Indian Overseas Congress on June 1. On June 2, the formation day will be celebrated at the Royal Albert’s Palace where an exhaustive and open discussion will be held on the promises made to the people during the agitation and whether they were fulfilled or not.

The emotional aspect of the NRIs would be touched explaining the role of Sonia Gandhi in the creation of the separate State and the Congress MPs who were equal to the measures of their counterparts of then Seemandhra region. “Everyone acknowledges the role of Sonia Gandhi and the dream wouldn’t have become a reality without her. We will request active NRI leaders to concentrate on Telangana polls to influence people in favour of the Congress,” said Gangasani Rajeshwar Reddy, Chairman of Telangana chapter of Indian OVerseas Congress

The NRIs from Telangana continue to have strong connections with their roots here through social activities in their villages and are also vocal with their views on social media. Many run YouTube channels, either in favour of the BRS government or opposing its policies.