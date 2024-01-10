GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Accept resignations of TSPSC officials: Telangana Congress MLC to Governor

January 10, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MLC and former Minister T. Jeevan Reddy urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to accept the resignations of the five members of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), so that the government can start revamping the commission to conduct recruitment examinations.

In a letter to the Governor, he said that it’s been a month since the TSPSC chairman and members submitted their resignations. The Governor should decide early on this as the government was committed to expediting recruitment.

Mr. Reddy charged the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government with failing to conduct recruitments and even the notifications and exams were mired in controversies with paper leaks dashing the hopes of lakhs of aspirants. He accused the previous government of suppressing the irregularities in TSPSC during its time.

