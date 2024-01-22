Telangana Congress leaders speaking as though they’re still in Opposition: BRS

January 22, 2024 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Former Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Suryapet G. Jagadish Reddy observed that the Chief Minister and Ministers in the Congress Government have been speaking as though they are still in the opposition, forgetting the fact that it is they who are governing Telangana now.

He alleged that the Congress leaders were losing cool and becoming intolerant when the BRS leaders were asking about the implementation of pre-poll promises including the six guarantees of the Congress. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said it was Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy who asked people not to pay the domestic energy bills since November last and he was unable to stand the same on being pointed out by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and other leaders.

Stating that Mr. Venkat Reddy was known for frequently changing his words, Mr. Jagadish Reddy pointed out that being in the Congress party the former had asked the electorate of Munugode during the 2022 by-election to vote for his younger brother Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who had quit as Congress MLA and contested as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

On Mr. Venkat Reddy’s statement that he would cut BRS into 39 pieces, Mr. Jagadish Reddy said it was not possible for anybody and mentioned the fate of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s political master in the past when he tried to destabilise the BRS Government in its initial days by attempting to split the party.

He suggested Mr. Venkat Reddy to focus on providing fertilizers to farmers on time as they were forced to form queue lines to get urea as was the situation till 2014. He also asked the Minister to ensure the farmers get investment support under Rythu Bandhu (Bharosa). Mr. Jagadish Reddy stated that the BRS was not in a hurry to stage protests against the Congress Government in support of people’s needs and soon people would express their discontent.

