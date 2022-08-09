Telangana Congress leaders meet President Murmu on ST issues

Increase in reservation sought

Congress MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy accompanied by former MLC S. Ramulu Naik and other leaders submitted a memorandum to President Draupadi Murmu on important issues concerning Scheduled Tribes in Telangana.

“On behalf of the 40 lakh tribal population of Telangana state (comprising of Lambada, Gond, Koya, Erukala and other tribal communities) we humbly represent for your kind intervention for enhancing the reservations for STs in Telangana from 6% to 10%,” he urged the President.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy along with tribal leaders participated in a national seminar on Tribal issues, organised by All India Banjara organisations in the Constitution Club, New Delhi on the occasion of World Tribal Day.

“The reservations for STs in the separate state of Telangana should have been immediately enhanced to 10% in 2014 as per the population. The TRS government in Telangana says that they have sent the proposal to the central government and the BJP government in the Centre says in Parliament they have not received any proposal. “This is the constitutional right of tribals in Telangana and they are looking up to you in achieving their rightful reservations,” the memorandum to the President said.

The Congress MP also sought the intervention of the President of India in resolving the podu lands issues. “Lakhs of tribals in Telangana have been cultivating land in cleared forest areas for many decades. They have been given rights by earlier governments. Now under various pretexts, the state government in Telangana is using brutal police force to evict tribals,” he said.