Telangana Congress leaders in Kashmir for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

January 29, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST

Telangana Congress leaders joined Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, presently in Kashmir, for the finale to be held at Srinagar on January 30 where party leaders and supporters from across the country joined to express their solidarity.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy; Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka; MLA Seethakka, TPCC vice president Chamala Kiran Reddy were among those seen enthusiastically participating in the programme. They all converged at the historic Lal Chowk where Mr. Rahul Gandhi unfurled the national flag amidst tight security.

The leaders were seen mingling with other participants carrying the national flag and waving it as people raised the slogans hailing India and also the yatra aimed to bring people together and drive out divisiveness. It was also an occasion for the leaders to catch up with top Congress leaders from various States. Senior leader Randeep Surjewala and Mr. Revanth Reddy exchanged pleasantries at the venue.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said it’s a historic occasion and that he is happy to be part when history is being created by Mr. Rahul Gandhi through his padayatra.

Mr. Gandhi covered 4,080 km so far crossing 75 districts in several States of the country after starting from Kanyakumari on September 7. The yatra will culminate on January 30 and the Congress plans to hold a massive rally to mark the conclusion of the yatra and a public meeting that is likely to be attended by several leaders.