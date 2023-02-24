Telangana Congress leaders eyeing CWC now changing their strategy

February 24, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress leaders who were hoping to get into the Congress Working Committee if the elections were held sounded disappointed though they welcomed the Steering Committee’s decision to entrust the responsibility of nominating the CWC members to party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Till the Steering Committee’s meeting the hopefuls were confident that elections would be held for the 25-member strong CWC and they made their moves in New Delhi much before the plenary being held in Raipur. However, they are now hoping to impress the party president for nomination to the CWC at a later date as the final decision is now in his hands.

As per the Congress party’s constitution, the CWC consists of the party president, its leader in Parliament, and 23 others of which 12 are elected and the remaining 11 are nominated.

Parliament member from Nalgonda and former president of the Telangana Congress N. Uttam Kumar Reddy was a strong contender in the 11 members to be nominated by the party president as per the Constitution. Considered close to the Gandhi family and his proximity to Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Reddy was expecting a nomination to the CWC given his credentials as a former Indian Air Force pilot and a former minister with an unblemished record.

He had opened up with his close friends about his intentions to contest the CWC elections if he missed a chance at the nomination. Since the elections are not happening now he is likely to make all-out efforts to get a nomination. Another contender for CWC was Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka, a Dalit leader from Khammam district.

Mr. Vikramarka was hoping to use his proximity to Congress president Kharge and seek support in the election if it was conducted. Educated, suave and non-controversial and with the party focussing on improving Dalit leadership in its ranks he could have had bright chances.

Interestingly, his brother and former Parliament member, Mallu Ravi too was keen on contesting and he made his intentions clear to the party leadership. Considered close to Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy though his brother is in the opposite camp, Mr. Ravi was also seen as a leader who could be a supporter of Mr. Revanth Reddy in the all-important committee with the Assembly elections around the corner. But with the Steering Committee deciding to go for nominations by the party president the hopes of these leaders look dashed for the time being.

Mr. K. Keshava Rao, who is currently a Parliament member from the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), was the last leader from Telangana to be part of the CWC in 2009. The CWC had very low representation from Telangana or when it was part of the combined Andhra Pradesh. Late Chief Minister Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy and T. Subbirami Reddy were among the few who secured a place in the CWC. Mr. Sanjeeva Reddy being the INTUC president has been a permanent invitee.