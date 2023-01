January 07, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress leaders have found a place in the Congress team that was appointed to oversee the election work in Karnataka that is going to polls soon. Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar has been appointed as the Observer for the Haveri Lok Sabha constituency while TPCC vice-president Harkara Venugopal has been made the Observer for Kolar Parliamentary constituency. They will oversee the preparations for the ensuing Assembly elections.