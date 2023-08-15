HamberMenu
Telangana Congress leader writes to Sonia Gandhi about party unity, disloyalty

August 15, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Addanki Dayakar addressing a press conference.

Addanki Dayakar addressing a press conference. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior leader Addanki Dayakar wrote to All India Congress Committee (AICC) former president Sonia Gandhi cautioning her that individuals driven by personal interests pose a threat to the party’s unity and it was imperative that preventive measures be taken to avert potential losses.

In the letter sent to Sonia Gandhi and also released to the media, he said, “We must discern individuals driven by self-interest and disloyalty.” The letter further stated that the party should identify and recognise the dedicated activists who championed past movements including the Telangana agitation. Concrete measures must be taken to increase trust in the party among workers as well as the public.

“Our collective goal is to restore the Congress party to its former glory by securing power in Telangana. However, certain individuals driven by personal interests pose a threat to the party’s unity. It is imperative that we take preventive measures to avert potential losses. Unity is our strength, and we require leaders committed to this cause. I earnestly request you to convene a gathering of esteemed members and organisations within Telangana,” he said in the letter and made some suggestions.

“Our party’s manifesto prominently features the protection and acknowledgement of the brave individuals who fought and sacrificed their lives for Telangana, including the martyrs and freedom fighters. Let us identify and recognise the dedicated activists who championed past movements. We must discern individuals driven by self-interest and disloyalty, and prevent them from receiving party tickets. This strategy will safeguard our party’s integrity and prevent opportunistic crossovers,” he wrote, adding that vigilance is necessary to counter the scheming tactics employed by BRS and BJP leaders, who seek to influence Congress party members to switch allegiances.

“To bolster the commitment of those individuals who have tirelessly devoted their efforts to our party’s cause, it is crucial that we not only validate their contributions but also provide them with well-deserved and equitable positions within the party’s hierarchy. To fortify the trust of our dedicated supporters, we must pledge concrete measures such as job creation and unemployment eradication, reaffirming our commitment to their aspirations,” said Mr. Dayakar.

