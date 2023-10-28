Telangana Congress is BJP’s proxy: Owaisi

October 28, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday criticised the Congress after its Telangana Minority Department chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail resigned from the party alleging corruption.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Mr. Owaisi, quoted Mr. Sohail, and said that the Congress leader was forced to quit due to corruption and communalism.

“Unfortunate that a man who spent his whole life for #Congress was forced to quit due to corruption & communalism,” he posted, adding that the Congress was the “mother of Hindutva ideology”.

Mr. Owaisi has been critical of the Congress, and at a public meeting in Zaheerabad on Friday night, described it as the mother of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Mr Owaisi claimed that the BJP and the Congress were siblings.

Mr Sohail posted his resignation letter on X, and stated that he worked for the Congress for 34 years.

In the run up to the elections, the Owaisi brothers have stated that Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy is a plant of the RSS, and alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would use him in the future to strike a deal with the BJP.

In a separate development, Mr. Owaisi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of practicing an inconsistent foreign policy with India abstaining from a Jordan-drafted motion in the United Nations General Assembly which called for a truce between Israel and Hamas.

Describing the abstention as “shocking” Mr Owaisi posted that over 7,000 people were killed in Gaza. The conflict also witnessed the destruction of 45% of housing, and the displacement of around 1.4 million people. “This is a HUMANITARIAN issue, not a political one. In abstaining on the resolution, India stands alone in the Global South, in South Asia & in BRICS. Why did India abstain on an issue concerning civilian life? After sending aid to Gaza, why abstain?” he posted.