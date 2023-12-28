Telangana Congress holds party’s foundation day fete

December 28, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The celebrations marking 139th foundation day of Indian National Congress were held in a big way at Gandhi Bhavan, Hyderabad on Thursday with the Congress leaders calling up on the cadres to work with more vigour to ensure that the party wins the Lok Sabha elections and ensures Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister

Speaking at the celebrations after unfurling the national flag, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Working President B. Mahesh Kumar Goud recalled the hard work of the party workers and leaders that saw the Congress party riding to power in Telangana.

“It is the sheer commitment of the Congress party workers that has seen leaders like Revanth Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Ponnam Prabhakar assuming top posts. This is only possible in Congress party,” he said urging the cadres to whole heartedly support the Bharat Nyaya Yatra of Rahul Gandhi commencing from Imphal in Manipur on January 14.

Mr. Goud reminded the party workers how the Congress party came into being with just 72 members on this day in 1885 in the then Bombay and has a come a long way to win the hearts of 140 crore Indians. The sacrifices of towering Congress leaders in the freedom struggle and fight against the British rule is etched in everyone’s memory, he said stating that the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and others brought Independence to the country.

The visionary leadership of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, P.V. Narasimha Rao, Manmohan Singh has steered the country on the path of developments, Mr. Mahesh Kumar Goud said.

He said under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, the party would perform well in the Lok Sabha elections slated next year. He urged every leader and cadre to put their best performance for the victory of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha elections.

The celebrations were attended by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, AICC secretary Srinivasan and others.

